KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, Russian state news agencies reported Sunday, his first trip to the Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Earlier, on Saturday, Putin traveled to Crimea, a short distance…



#ukraine #russian #vladimirputin #mariupol #moscow #crimea #blacksea #xijinping #concerthall #maratkhusnulin