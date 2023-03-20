Search launched for missing boaters in Lake Eloise after anchor error

Search launched for missing boaters in Lake Eloise after anchor error

Upworthy

Published

Police in Florida are searching for two men amid fears they drowned while trying to save a woman who got into difficulties in choppy water as she attempted to tie an anchor to her rental boat. The alarm was raised by a 10-year-old girl, who was left alone with her 8-year-old sister on the ski boat…

#florida #lakeeloise #winterhaven #velckyvelasquez #orlandoortiz #jeffreymarrero #velasquez #velazquez #marrero #carriehorstman

Full Article