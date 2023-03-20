Search launched for missing boaters in Lake Eloise after anchor error

Police in Florida are searching for two men amid fears they drowned while trying to save a woman who got into difficulties in choppy water as she attempted to tie an anchor to her rental boat. The alarm was raised by a 10-year-old girl, who was left alone with her 8-year-old sister on the ski boat…



#florida #lakeeloise #winterhaven #velckyvelasquez #orlandoortiz #jeffreymarrero #velasquez #velazquez #marrero #carriehorstman