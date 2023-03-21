Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposes banning a digital currency from the Fed, arguing it will stifle innovation and promote surveillance

Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on November 8, 2022. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed legislation banning digital currency from the US central bank. The Fed has been looking into the…



#rondesantis #conventioncenter #tampa #florida #viera #desantis #federalreserve #cbdc #fednowservice