British PM set to win parliamentary approval for key element of post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to win parliamentary approval on Wednesday for a key element of a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, a victory tainted by a lack of support from the province’s biggest unionist party and some of his lawmakers. Sunak has sought to end years of wrangling…



#rishisunak #postbrexit #northernireland #stormont #windsorframework #northernirelands #conservative #erg #borisjohnson #liztruss