Bill Maher has suggested Alec Baldwin's prop gun shooting incident on the set of Rust wouldn't have happened without COVID-19 safety protocols on movie sets. In October 2021, the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was shot and killed after a prop revolver held by Baldwin discharged. In…



#billmaher #alecbaldwin #halynahutchins #baldwin #hannahgutierrezreed #maher #clubrandom #tmz #harveylevin #joelsouza