SEC files crypto fraud charges against entrepreneur and celebrity backers Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, others

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges on Wednesday against crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun and the celebrity backers of his crypto asset companies Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT). The SEC filed the complaint against Sun and his companies for the unregistered offer and sale of…



#justinsun #bittorrent #sun #trxandorbtt #lindsaylohan #jakepaul #souljaboy #lilyachty #austinmahone #garygensler