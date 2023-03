Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel defended the company's plans to raise the price of its Covid vaccine at a Senate hearing Wednesday, saying the move was necessary because its government funding will soon end. "Until now, the U.S. government has purchased and distributed the vaccine. Now Moderna, a…



#moderna #stéphanebancel #bancel #covidvaccine #berniesanders #nih #modernacovid #sanders #pfizer