Steven Knight to Write New ‘Star Wars’ Movie After Damon Lindelof, Justin Britt-Gibson Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

“Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight is set to write the screenplay for the untitled “Star Wars” movie that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (“Ms. Marvel”) is attached to direct, as original screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have departed the project, Variety has confirmed. The movie is…



#stevenknight #starwars #sharmeenobaidchinoy #damonlindelof #justinbrittgibson #variety #lucasfilm #starwarscelebration #knight #hundredfootjourney