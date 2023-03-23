Francisco Lindor And Gleyber Torres Illustrate Significance Of World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic ended with a dramatic Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani confrontation Tuesday that seemed like a perfect ending regardless of the outcome. It resulted in Ohtani striking out Trout to give Japan the title and capped a stretch of a few weeks that saw various debates about the…



#worldbaseballclassic #miketrout #shoheiohtani #mets #edwindiaz #puertoricos #dominicanrepublic #josealtuve #yankee #luisseverino