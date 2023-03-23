‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Brittany Cartwright Claims Randall Emmett Owes Husband Jax Taylor Over $70,000

“Vanderpump Rules” fans were intrigued to see married reality stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear together on the March 22 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” as the pair was fired from “Rules” in Dec. 2020. Although they were invited primarily to sound off on the…



#jaxtaylor #brittanycartwright #andycohen #scandoval #hollywood #randallemmett #cartwright #faithstowers #kent #martinscorseses