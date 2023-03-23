Oprah Winfrey's 'Sparse' Harry and Meghan Comments Protect Her Star Status

Oprah Winfrey's "sparse" response when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a TV appearance last week may signal a desire not to be seen as their "unofficial spokesperson" and to protect her own star status, Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast has heard. The TV veteran has been linked…



#oprahwinfrey #meghanmarkle #royalreport #gayleking #charlesiii #meghan #jackroyston #kingwinfrey #royston #jamescrawfordsmith