The Joker is back — and he has company. Lady Gaga, previously announced to have joined Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to 2019’s Joker, has taken her first step out as the movie’s more grounded take on Harley Quinn. With Joker: Folie à Deux currently shooting around New York City and Newark, New…



#ladygaga #joaquinphoenix #harleyquinn #folieàdeux #newyorkcity #newark #newjersey #zacksnyder #jamesgunn #toddphillips