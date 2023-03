Keanu Reeves will always be appreciative of a little happiness. Sitting down to talk with PEOPLE for this week's issue, Reeves, 58, was asked about his last moment of bliss. Subscribe to People ►► http://bit.ly/SubscribetoPeople #KeanuReeves #AlexandraGrant #PEOPLE Catch up on the latest celebrity…



#keanureeves #reeves #subscribe #royalfamily #alexandragrant