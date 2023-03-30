China Blasts Taiwan President's US Trip, Warns Against McCarthy Meeting

China Blasts Taiwan President's US Trip, Warns Against McCarthy Meeting

Upworthy

Published

China Blasts Taiwan President's US Trip, Warns Against McCarthy Meeting China is warning of a severe response if Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) while she tours the United States as well as Central America over the next week. Tsai's plane touched…

#taiwan #taiwanese #tsaiingwen #kevinmccarthy #centralamerica #newyorkcity #guatemala #belize #taiwanaffairsoffice #zhufenglian

Full Article