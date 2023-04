WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. advertised a stacked card with three potential main events. Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley challenges Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Dominik Mysterio faced off against his father Rey Mysterio in…



#wwe #wrestlemania #sofistadium #inglewood #royalrumble #rhearipley #charlotteflair #dominikmysterio #reymysterio #samizayn