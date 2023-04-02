Australian GP: Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton for victory after wild finish to chaotic race

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Max Verstappen held off Lewis Hamilton to claim a maiden Australian Grand Prix victory after a chaotic race, which finished with a processional safety-car lap…



#maxverstappen #netherlands #oracleredbullracing #f1grandprix #lewishamilton #australiangrandprix #georgerussell #kevinmagnussen #fernandoalonso #carlossainz