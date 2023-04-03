Twitter Changes Bird Logo to Picture of Doge, Dogecoin Price Surges 23% After the Change

On Monday, Twitter users noticed that the traditional blue bird logo had been replaced by a cartoon picture of Doge. Meanwhile, the leading meme coin cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, jumped 23% higher against the U.S. dollar after the logo change. Twitter Bird Logo Changes to Doge Twitter has updated its…



