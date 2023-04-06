Oklahoma AG says murder conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip should be vacated

OKLAHOMA CITY — The conviction and death sentence for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip should be thrown out and a new trial ordered, the state’s new attorney general said Thursday, as support has grown even among death penalty supporters who say Glossip is innocent. In a filing with the…



#oklahoma #richardglossip #gentnerdrummond #glossip #johnoconnor #oklahomans #barryvantreese #justinsneed #vantreese