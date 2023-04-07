LSU Star Angel Reese Says She Was ‘Hurt’ By Jill Biden’s Comments, But Will Accept White House Invitation

LSU star forward Angel Reese says she was initially “hurt” by Jill Biden’s plan to invite both LSU and Iowa to the White House, but will accept an invitation to visit with the Bidens. “At the beginning we were hurt, it was emotional for us because we know how hard we worked all year for everything…



#lsu #angelreese #jillbidens #iowa #bidens #reese #espn #sportscenter #barackobama #michelleobama