North Dakota just named its first ever Native American poet laureate

North Dakota lawmakers have appointed a Chippewa woman as the state’s poet laureate, making her the first Native American to hold this position in the state and increasing attention to her expertise on the troubled history of Native American boarding schools. Denise Lajimodiere, a citizen of the…



#northdakota #nativeamerican #deniselajimodiere #turtlemountain #chippewaindians #belcourt #stringingrosaries #kimkonikow #northdakotacouncil #arts