Ben Ferencz, former Nuremberg trials prosecutor who secured convictions of Nazi death squad commanders, dies at 103

Ben Ferencz, a former prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials who secured convictions against 22 Nazi death squad commanders, has died. He was 103. His son confirmed his death to NBC News. Ferencz was the last living prosecutor from trials marking the first time in history that mass murderers were…



