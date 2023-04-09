Israeli strikes on Syria targets cap week of tensions
Published
Attacks come after 48 hours of tit-for-tat violence ignited by police raid at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque
#jerusalem #alaqsa
Published
Attacks come after 48 hours of tit-for-tat violence ignited by police raid at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque
#jerusalem #alaqsa
The Israeli military said on Sunday its forces have struck targets in Syria after six rockets were launched from Syrian territory..
JERUSALEM — Israel's military said it struck targets in Syria Sunday, after rare rocket fire from its northern neighbor, as..