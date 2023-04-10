If Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lands a Grammy Nod for Record of the Year, She and Her Dad Will Be in Very Exclusive Company

If Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” receives a Grammy nomination for record of the year, she and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, will be in very exclusive company. They will be only the third parent and child to each be nominated in that marquee category – following Frank Sinatra and his daughter, Nancy, and…



#grammy #billyraycyrus #franksinatra #natkingcole #achybreakyheart #lilnasxs #nancysinatra #cole #ramblinrose #nataliecole