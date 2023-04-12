Louisville mass shooting vigil expected to draw gun control protests

A vigil for the victims of Monday's mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to draw demonstrations from gun control advocates as the city reels from the deadly incident. The vigil, which will take place at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center on the south bank of…



#louisville #kentucky #muhammadalicenter #ohioriver #craiggreenberg #momsdemandaction #connorsturgeon #oldnationalbank #nashville #tennessee