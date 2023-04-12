Matthew McConaughey Says Woody Harrelson Could Be His Real Brother After a Wild Family Revelation, Reveals Title of Their New TV Comedy

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson announced in March they will be reuniting onscreen after “EDtv” and “True Detective” in a new Apple TV+ comedy from creator David West Read. The 10-episode series will star the actors as fictionalized versions of themselves as they bring their families under…



#matthewmcconaughey #woodyharrelson #edtv #apple #davidwestread #kellyripas #letstalkoffcamera #harrelson #ripa #unclewoody