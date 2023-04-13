Blink-182 Is a Last-Minute Coachella Addition, With Reunited Band’s First Gig Since 2014 Set for Friday Slot

Blink and you might miss it, at least if you were planning to take the weekend off from watching concerts. The first reunion gig by the classic lineup of Blink-182 will not be waiting till the officially set beginning of the band’s tour in May, as previously expected. Instead, the reconstituted…



#coachellafestival #sahara #metroboomin #jamesblake #kroq #allofthis #stpaul #tomdelonge #markhoppus #travisbaker