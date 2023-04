A 94.4-carat pear-cut diamond will have an unexpected starring role in the coronation of King Charles III. The stone will sit in the centrepiece of the crown worn by Camilla, the Queen Consort, replacing the Koh-i-noor, the better known but controversial jewel that was plundered from India. Unlike…



#charlesiii #camilla #queenconsort #kohinoor #crown #cullinaniii #lesserstarsofafrica #cullinaniv #guardian #johnmajor