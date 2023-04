Heading into the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers know what to expect from most of their top rotation members. Joel Embiid, who led the league in scoring this season, will be their offensive centerpiece and their defensive fulcrum. James Harden, who led the NBA in assists, will be their…



#nba #philadelphia #joelembiid #jamesharden #tyresemaxey #pjtucker #tobiasharris #sixers #embiid #harden