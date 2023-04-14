Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That to Headline King Charles’ Coronation Concert
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and Andrea Bocelli are among the first acts confirmed for King Charles’ Coronation concert. The singers will hit the stage at the May 7 concert on Windsor Castle grounds in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests. Also joining are Welsh…
