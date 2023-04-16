Over 100 prisoners of war freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Over 100 prisoners of war freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Newsy

Published

ViewMore than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released as part of a major Easter exchange with Russia, a top official said Sunday, as Orthodox Ukrainians marked the holiday for a second time since Moscow unleashed its brutal full-scale war last February.

While celebrations were subdued due to security risks, with a...

Full Article