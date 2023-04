Putin Makes Surprise Visit To Troops Near Frontline In Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday made his second visit to his troops in Ukraine in two months, arriving by helicopter under heavy security at a military command post in southern Kherson oblast. The news was released via…



#putinmakes #ukraine #russian #vladimirputin #donetsk #wagnergroup #olegmakarevich #mikhailteplinsky #vostok #nationalguard