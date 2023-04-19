Senate GOP blocks Democrats from temporarily replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Judiciary Committee

Senate GOP blocks Democrats from temporarily replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Judiciary Committee

Upworthy

Published

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked unanimous consent Tuesday evening to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calf.) on the Judiciary Committee with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), saying he was making the request "not just as leader but as Dianne's friend." Senate Republicans…

#chuckschumer #diannefeinstein #judiciarycommittee #bencardin #republicans #democrats #feinstein #unlessfeinstein

Full Article