U.S. bankruptcy judge halts 40,000 Johnson & Johnson talc and cancer lawsuits

In this photo illustration, a container of Johnson and Johnson baby powder is displayed on April 05, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday halted roughly 40,000 lawsuits that allege Johnson & Johnson 's baby powder and other talc products caused cancer. The…



#sananselmo #johnsonjohnson #ltlmanagement #chapter11 #michaelkaplan #usbankruptcycourt #trenton #newjersey #journal #kaplan