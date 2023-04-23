Denver Nuggets Rookie Christian Braun Is Proving He’s Playoff-Ready

In the third quarter of the Denver Nuggets’ Game 1 playoff win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, rookie Christian Braun slapped down opposing wing Kyle Anderson’s attempt to shoot during a dead ball following a Nuggets miss. This led to an elbow swing from Anderson that was ruled a flagrant foul on…



#christianbraun #kyleandersons #nuggets #michaelmalone #denver #christian #brendanmalone #chuckdaly #nba #detroitpistonsbad