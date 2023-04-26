Audible Orders New Podcasts From Daisy May Cooper, Lolly Adefope, Mo Gilligan & Dara Ó Briain; Re-Ups Jack Whitehall, Kurupt FM, Alan Partridge, French &…

Audible has revealed a new slate of UK comedy podcasts, including new series from comedians Daisy May Cooper, Lolly Adefope, Mo Gilligan and Dara Ó Briain. Alongside the new commissions, Audible is returning series From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast (series 3), The Kurupt FM Podkast…



