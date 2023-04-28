James Corden’s Farewell Includes Duet With Tom Cruise and Parting Message to U.S.: ‘Remember What America Signifies’

James Corden said farewell to CBS on Thursday evening by doing something no one ever thought would be possible: Getting Tom Cruise to sing Elton John’s hit ballad “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” After an opening “The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special” by singing…



#jamescorden #gettingtomcruise #eltonjohn #lastlast #corden #cruise #lionking #pantagestheatre #hollywood #oscar