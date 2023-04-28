N. Carolina high court hands GOP election rulings win

ViewIn massive victories for Republicans, the newly GOP-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday threw out a previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps, and upheld a photo voter identification law that colleagues had struck down as racially biased.
The rulings should make it significantly easier for the...
