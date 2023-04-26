Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas

ViewAsa Hutchinson, the former two-term Republican governor of Arkansas, will formally launch his campaign for president Wednesday with a kickoff in his hometown of Bentonville.
The stalwart conservative, who announced in a television interview earlier this month that he intended to run, is a former congressman and official in...
ViewAsa Hutchinson, the former two-term Republican governor of Arkansas, will formally launch his campaign for president Wednesday with a kickoff in his hometown of Bentonville.