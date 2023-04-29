Jack Dorsey once called Elon Musk the 'singular solution' for taking Twitter private. Now, the app's co-founder says Musk never should have bought it: 'I…

Jack Dorsey last year called Elon Musk the "singular solution I trust" to take Twitter private. • On Friday, Dorsey sharply critiqued Musk, saying he didn't act right when acquiring the platform. • "I think he should have walked away," Dorsey wrote of Musk. Elon Musk is no longer the singular…



#jackdorsey #elonmusk #dorsey #twitter #tesla