Cliffhanger: Sylvester Stallone To Return In Reboot
Published
Sylvester Stallone is now confirmed for a reboot of Cliffhanger, the 90s action movie he stars in, which has long been slated for a sequel.
#sylvesterstallone #cliffhanger
Published
Sylvester Stallone is now confirmed for a reboot of Cliffhanger, the 90s action movie he stars in, which has long been slated for a sequel.
#sylvesterstallone #cliffhanger
"Cliffhanger" is a Sylvester Stallone '90s action-thriller, and like many other past blockbusters, it's getting a reboot, so here's..
Ready to get back on the mountain?