Sylvester Stallone Sets ‘Cliffhanger’ Reboot with ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Director

Sylvester Stallone is ready to scale new heights with a reboot of his 1993 action thriller, Cliffhanger. Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed action movies Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, is set to direct the feature which will see Stallone reprise his role of mountain climber and rescue ranger, Gabe…



#sylvesterstallone #ricromanwaugh #angelhasfallen #greenland #stallone #gabewalker #markbianculli #amazon #nealhmoritzs #originalfilm