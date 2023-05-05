Fact Check: Did Tucker Carlson Twitter clip beat combined Fox News ratings?

Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News has ben accompanied by speculation that the host might take one-third of his audience with him, as supporters wait to hear where he might land. Demonstrating his pull, Carlson recently posted a silence-breaking video to Twitter after his ignominious departure…



#tuckercarlson #mattwallace888 #twitter #nielsennationaltv #searchprofiles #nationaltv #treasury #janetyellen #roevwade