Derek Jeter has proved that retirement is not for taking it easy after he announced the arrival of his fourth child with wife Hannah Davis Jeter. The 48-year-old former New York Yankees team captain walked away from Major League Baseball in 2014. Nearly nine years later, he welcomed a son on…



#derekjeter #hannahdavis #newyorkyankees #majorleaguebaseball #riverrose #storygrey #bellaraine #worldseries #twitter #yankees