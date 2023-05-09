Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 3 senior militants, 10 others

ViewIsrael carried out a series of targeted airstrikes in densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing three senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group and at least 10 civilians, Palestinian health officials said. Two of the commanders' wives, several of their children and other bystanders were...Full Article
