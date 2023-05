‘Y’all Are Having Trump on Your Channel Tomorrow’: CNN Gets Backlash for Branding Tucker Carlson a ‘Right-Wing Extremist’

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee CNN received backlash on social media after it described former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a “right-wing extremist” on Tuesday. CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy used the words to describe Carlson in a report on the former Fox News star’s decision to move his show…



#apphotowilfredolee #tuckercarlson #oliverdarcy #twitter #donaldtrump #carlsontuckercarlson #jordanbpeterson #danaloesch #somuchforobjectivity #jonathanchoe