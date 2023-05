U.S. Army sergeant Daniel Perry was sentenced to 25 years for murdering a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 following his conviction in April, according to reports from CNN and Associated Press, which Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) has said he will pardon. Perry, 35, was convicted Wednesday morning…



