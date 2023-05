This year’s Cannes Film Festival could be a defining moment for Johnny Depp’s acting career comeback. Jeanne du Barry will open this year’s festival on the evening of May 16 in a coup for Depp and widely known French multihyphenate Maïwenn. The period royal drama stars Depp as King Louis XV, while…



