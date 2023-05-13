Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis at Vatican, Italian premier during Rome visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, later saying he sought support for his peace plan from the pontiff , who in the past has offered to try to help end the war launched by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Zelenskyy held…



#volodymyrzelenskyy #vatican #ukraine #ukrainians #moscow #russians #denysshmyhal #holysees #zelenskyy #russian