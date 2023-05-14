Immense Turnout In Turkey's Knife-Edge Election As Erdogan Risks Defeat Polls are nearing closure in Turkey on Sunday late afternoon (local) in what is shaping up to be the biggest challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-decade grip over the country, by his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu…



#immenseturnout #turkey #knifeedgeelection #receptayyiperdogan #kemalkilicdaroglu #kemalist #peopleparty #chp #turkish #middleeasteye