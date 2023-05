A Kremlin propagandist boasted of Russia's low unemployment rate, not mentioning it's partly because it suffered so many casualties in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselyov on June 7, 2016 in Moscow, Russia. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images Russian TV anchor Dmitry Kiselyov boasted of the health of Russia's economy. He said Russia had low unemployment and was doing better than…



#russian #vladimirputin #rossiyasegodnya #dmitrykiselyov #moscow #ukraine #rossiya1 #kiselyov #bbcmonitoring #francisscarr